Leitrim deaths - Sunday , June 4

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Sabine Crowe, Moynehall, Cavan

Sabine Crowe (Bartley), Moynehall, Cavan, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife and soul mate of Brendan. Devoted and amazing mother of Kate, Emer and Sabine. Sadly missed by her family, her heartbroken parents Marian and Declan, parents-in-law Mary and Noel Bartley, brothers Declan and Ciarán, sisters Katherina, Marian, Angela and Dynise, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts all her relatives and many friends. Sabine is a niece of Tom Crowe, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Moynehall today, Sunday, from 3pm to 7pm. House private at all other times. Funeral arriving to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Felim, Cavan on Monday for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Mary Rose O'Mara, Tullamore, Co. Offaly / Drumlish, Co. Longford

Mary Rose O'Mara (née Farrell), 11 Hop Hill Vale, Tullamore, Co. Offaly / Drumlish, Co. Longford, on Friday, June 2, 2017, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Mary Rose will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Niall, brother-in-law Kit, sister-in-law May, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rose Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Billy Finn, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Billy Finn, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, on Friday, June 2, 2017, unexpectedly at his residence. Retired Secondary School Teacher. Reposing at the family home today, Sunday, from 12 noon to 9 o'clock. Removal on Monday at 10 o'clock to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for mass of the resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Assocation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family members on the morning of the funeral please.

Michael (Mickey) Heslin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Heslin, Shroid, Co. Longford and formerly of "The 98 Bar", Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, Wednesday, 31st May, 2017, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Mae and his brothers; Eddie and Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Olivia and son Sylvester, daughter-in-law; Elaine, brothers; Dominic (New Zealand), Sean (Carrigallen), sisters; Margaret (Enniskillen) and Alice (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral mass St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas today Sunday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu if desired to Mullingar Regional Hospital or the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House private from 4.00pm on Saturday evening please.

John Thomas McKeon, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Thomas McKeon, Carntulla, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at his residence from 2pm to 10pm today, Friday, and on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera, with burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.