Don't pack away the umbrellas just yet!

It maybe the June Bank Holiday Monday but the weather simply isn't playing ball as the day has started out wet and windy.

The forecast is for some bright or sunny spells today but overall a good deal of cloud and while many areas will have a mainly dry day, scattered heavy showers will occur. It will also be rather cool with highest temperatures only 13 to 16 degrees. Light breezes will freshen later from a west to northwesterly direction.

Tonight

Cool and breezy tonight with clear spells. Some scattered showers also. Lowest temperatures 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday: A cool, blustery day with a mixture of sunny spells and passing heavy showers. Highest temperatures 12 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

Outlook

Staying unsettled and cool at first, but becoming humid and temperatures returning closer to normal by mid-week.

On Monday evening and early night any rain in the south and southeast will clear eastwards with some clear spells developing but showers will follow from the west later. Northwesterly winds will freshen and lowest temperatures will fall to between 6 and 9 degrees.

Tuesday will be a blustery day with good sunny spells and scattered showers. Continuing cool with top temperatures only reaching around 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwesterly wind. Tuesday night will become mostly dry with good clear spells and westerly winds will moderate. Wednesday will start dry with sunny spells but cloud will increase from the southwest with rain spreading northeastwards later.

Rain will become widespread and heavy overnight and clear for a time but showery rain is likely to become widespread during Thursday. It will become milder and humid with top temperatures reaching mid to high teens.



