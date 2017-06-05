Bank of Ireland ATM out of order yet again in Co Leitrim town

In what a local county councillor has dubbed "a regular occurrence", the Bank of Ireland ATM in Mohill town is once again out of service for the busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Cllr Seadhna Logan told www.leitrimobserver.ie he believes the ATM went down on Saturday afternoon and today it is still out of service.

"Every Bank Holiday weekend it is the same story and it's just not good enough," he said.

"Banks never miss demands for a payment when they are owed money but they leave a town without a (on-street) ATM on one of the busiest weekends of the year."

Cllr Logan said that the situation was unacceptable and somebody should be monitoring the service and ensuring that if there is a problem, it is immediately fixed.

"There were events all over the county this weekend, but there were also a number of local fundraising events and it is ridiculous that the local ATM isn't accessible," he said.