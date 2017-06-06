Another day of top notch entertainment in Leitrim

Following a hugely successful opening weekend Carrick Carnival has much more in store for the coming days but for today, Tuesday think high fashion and bumping cars.

The popular Carrick Carnival will host another stunning event in The Barrelstore, Bridge Street today at 7.15pm.

This ultimate Fashion Show will showcase all of the latest trends in both ladies and gentlemen’s fashion, which is being hosted for the second year running by stylist of TV3’s Ireland: AM Mandy Maher and her team from CATWALK modelling agency.

Tickets include cocktails and canapés and is followed by live music.

Tickets are just €15 and are on sale now at participating retailers below:

Ruby Rose Boutique

Ruche Boutique

Gerard Anthony

Padanee Bridal

The Barrelstore on Bridge Street

Carrick Carnival / Davinia McManus

Carrick Carnival / Kilmore Signs

This is a pre-sale, ticket only event with limited availability. Doors open 7.15pm. Strictly no admission after 7:45pm.

This is a seated and non-seated event, so please arrive early!. Enjoy the limited edition 'Carrick Carnival Cocktail' and canapés. Live music after the show.

But if fashion isn't your thing you can still have some fun at Murray Amusements which are situated this year at Carrick Indoor Karting on the Leitrim Road.