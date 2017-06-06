15 patients on trolleys in Sligo Hospital today

Today's figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation shows that there are currently 15 patients on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital.

The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, which caters for patients from the very south of Co Leitrim, has 28 people on trolleys.

Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe is reporting eight people on trolleys while Cavan General Hospital reports no patients on trolleys today.

Nationally, there are 345 people on trolleys in hospitals around the country.