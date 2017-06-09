What's in store for the Leitrim area this weekend?

With the extremely changeable weather of the past week you could be forgiven for hoping that this weekend will be a lot better....well we have good news and bad news for you.

The good news is that today (Friday) and Saturday aren't looking terrible i.e. you may see the sun and even if you don't there will only be a shower or two. Sadly, Sunday is letting us down.....badly.

So here is the official forecast for the weekend.

Today, (Friday, June 9) will be cloudy with a few scattered showers but nothing really significant. Temperatures will hit a high of 16C and tonight will remain quite muggy at 13C.

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy and temperatures will be around 17C. Some places may see 'spotty showers' - we're not sure what this means exactly but rest assured you'll know if it happens to you. Overnight temperatures will fall to 10C.

Sunday

According to the forecasts, Sunday is going to let the whole show down. Shame on it. Expect rain and drizzle when there's no rain - we feel forecasters are being slightly pedantic about the difference here.

Overnight temperatures will drop to 10C.