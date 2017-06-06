Book of Condolences extended for London victims

Leitrim County Council has extended the period of time for members of the public to sign the Book of Condolences for the victims of the Manchester Terrorist Incident to allow the public to also extend their sympathies to the victims of the London attack at the weekend.

The Book of Condolences can be signed in the Main Council Offices, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon until Wednesday 14th June, 2017.