Carnival Night and Pig Racing today

The popular Carrick Carnival continues today, Wednesday, with great on-street entertainment from 7pm.

This evening will be a fun-filled event with Stilt Walkers and Fire Eaters while there will be a Monster Slide for kids.

There will be light bites served on the street and lots of family entertainment.

Why not test your strength with the Gladiator Challenge!

And, back by popular demand and a firm favourite with children, is the Pig Races on Main Street.

Afterwards, why not enjoy some fun at Murray's Amusements which is open from 7pm, or live music in An Poitin Still.