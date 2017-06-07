Mystery surrounds €2m Lotto winner

The speculation about who won the €2 million Lotto draw in Carrick-on-Shannon last Wednesday continues as the National Lottery confirmed to the Leitrim Observer that the prize has not yet been claimed.

The winning ticket was sold in Kennedy's Londis Store and Topaz Filling Station, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was sold on Tuesday, May 30, the day before the draw.

The winning numbers were: 15, 31, 33, 34, 36, 43, Bonus 39.

Speaking last Thursday following the news that his store had sold the winning ticket, owner, Kevin Kennedy said, “I still can’t believe it. This is incredible news. It's a fantastic win for one of our very lucky customers.

“There’s a great buzz in the town this morning but we haven’t heard any news from our winner as of yet. We wish them all the luck in the world with their €2 million windfall,” he said.

Kevin said that 65% of their trade is local and 35% passing so he is hopeful that the winner is a local person.

“This is our biggest Lotto win to date and it’s a dream come true for us and our lucky customer. We have sold a lot of winning scratch cards in the past but nothing of this magnitude,” he said.

A National Lottery spokesperson, Miriam Donohoe, told the Leitrim Observer yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, “We can confirm we have received no contact yet from the holder of the winning ticket and are advising players to check their tickets to see if they have won this big prize.

“Kennedy’s get a lot of passing traffic so there is a possibility that the ticket was purchased by somebody who is not from the area. We look forward to welcoming the lucky player into our Winners Room in National Lottery headquarters in Dublin!

“We would urge all players to check their tickets and if it is a winner, sign it and contact our Claims Team on 01-836 4444.”

There has been huge excitement in the Carrick-on-Shannon area since the news broke about the identity of the lucky winner but they are keeping everyone in suspense!