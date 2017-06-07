Co Leitrim man pursued across border by gang armed with hatchet and shotgun

A Carrick-on-Shannon man who pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to an elderly woman by careless driving said he had been 'hotly pursued' from Leitrim across the border by a gang armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a hatchet.

36-year-old John Sweeney, Gort Aoibhinn, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily injury to an elderly lady by careless driving at Main Street, Bellanaleck, Co Fermanagh on June 7, 2015.

Omagh Crown Court was told the elderly lady had suffered a broken sternum in the accident and had to go into a private residential home as a result of her injuries.

The collision occurred after the defendant lost control of his Ford Focus as he was taking a left hand turn into the village. He then collided with the Hyundai car driven by the elderly lady.

The court was told the defendant’s car had been followed from Carrick-on-Shannon by a group of men in a green Audi car. The occupants of the “powerful” Audi car had been brandishing a hatchet and a sawn-off shotgun.

For the full report see this week's Leitrim Observer.