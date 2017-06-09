Taste of Carrick and Air Stunt Show are today's highlights

There are just three days of the fabulous Carrick Carnival left and today's highlights include the ever-popular Taste of Carrick at The Quay from 6pm-9pm.

The Taste of Carrick allows patrons to purchase four token for €10 and they can then use those tokens to sample delicious food from various restaurants, cafes, outlets and food and drink producers in the area. Additional tokens may be purchased and Under 12 children are free.

Get there early as there is always a huge crowd in attendance!

Also today, while people are enjoying all that Taste of Carrick has to offer, you can also enjoy the terrific Air Stunt Show at 7pm at The Quay.