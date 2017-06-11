Final day of spectacular Carrick Carnival

The curtain comes down on Carrick Carnival this evening but what a fabulous ten days we've had.

The final events of this year's Carnival include the Exploration Dome in St. Mary's Hall from 1pm to 5pm. This mobile planetarium is designed to explore science, astronomy, geology and geography in a fun and interactive way.

There will be a traditional music 'Street Fest' in The Market Yard from 2pm to 4pm with music and dance.

The Shannon Blueway Safari (Stand Up Paddle Boarding) from Leitrim Village to Carrick-on-Shannon will take place from 2pm to 5pm.

And the closing event of the 10 day Carnival will be a concert with brilliant local trad and folk band Rakish in The Market Yard from 4pm to 6pm.

Thank you once again to all the hard-working committee and the many volunteers for their efforts over the past ten days and over the past many months organising all the events to ensure everything went smoothly. Your hard work is very much appreciated by the whole community.