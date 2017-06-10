Looking for something to do next Saturday?

On Saturday, June 17, at 11am Sliabh Bán AC will be hosting their annual 10K chipped Road Race and a 5K fun run / walk.

Register online: www.popupraces.ie or on the morning in Strokestown Community Centre from 9am - 10.30am.

Entry: 10K is €15, 5K is €10 and Family entry for 5K is €15.

All welcome.