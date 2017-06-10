Road Race and Fun Run
Looking for something to do next Saturday?
Strokestown Community Centre
Sliabh Bán AC members l-r, Martina O'Connor, Jacqueline Holmes and Padraig Holmes.
On Saturday, June 17, at 11am Sliabh Bán AC will be hosting their annual 10K chipped Road Race and a 5K fun run / walk.
Register online: www.popupraces.ie or on the morning in Strokestown Community Centre from 9am - 10.30am.
Entry: 10K is €15, 5K is €10 and Family entry for 5K is €15.
All welcome.
