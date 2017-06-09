Border Communities Against Brexit have won the prestigious European Citizens Prize 2017

Border Communities Against Brexit have won the prestigious European Citizens Prize for 2017.



This prize is awarded to citizens, groups, associations or organisations who have displayed exceptional achievements and/or outstanding commitment.

The Border Communities Against Brexit were nominated by MEP's Martina Anderson, Matt Carthy, Liadh na Riada, Marian Harkin and Nessa Childers.

In a statement issued this morning, a spokesperson for Border Communities Against Brexit said they were delighted to win the prize adding: "We will continue to argue against Brexit and seek a special status to remain in the EU."