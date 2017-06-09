Leitrim deaths - June 9, 2016 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Betty Plunkett (née Murphy), Dromod, Co Leitrim / Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death has occured of Betty Plunkett née Murphy, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, June 8, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, brother; Michael Murphy (Cloone), sister Margaret Smith; (Terenure, Dublin), sister-in-law; Betty, brother-in-law; John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky on Saturday (June 10, 2017) from 2.30pm – 4.30pm with prayers at 5pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am followed by interment to Cloone New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone.

Oisin Allman, Grattan Park, Galway City, Co Galway / Frenchpark, Co Roscommon

(Formerly Frenchpark, Co Roscommon), beloved husband and best friend of Caroline; sadly missed by his heartbroken and loving wife, his mother Theresa, niece Sinead, the extended Allman and Reynolds families and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the O'Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway today, Friday, June 9 from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Claddagh. Funeral after 11am. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 20 to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Croí and the Galway Hospice. House private.