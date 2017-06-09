Fr. Mulvaney leaving Croghan Parish for Athlone

The hugely popular Parish Priest of Croghan, Fr. Martin Mulvaney, is leaving that parish (Carrick-on-Shannon, Croghan, Drumlion areas of Co Roscommon) to take up a ministry as Parish Priest in Saints Peter and Paul, Athlone on June 30 next.

Fr. Mulvaney told his congregation at Mass last Sunday in the Patrician Hall, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, that he had recently spoken with Bishop Kevin Doran and he would most likely be moved to a different parish.

Fr Mulvaney is a highly popular figure in the parish and beyond. Very much a man of the people, he will be a huge loss to the area.

Other Diocesan appointments announced by Bishop Doran are:

Fr Innocentes (Tito) Abuda CC (Rosses Point) to be CC in Boyle (June 30)

Fr. Michael Drumm (currently on sabbatical leave) to be PP of Rosses Point and to work in Adult Faith Formation (July 31)

Fr. Dónal Morris Adm. (Loughglynn) to be allocated a short period of sabbatical leave (June 30)

Canon Liam Devine PP VG (Athlone) to be PP of Loughglynn (June 30)

Further appointments will be announced at the beginning of July.