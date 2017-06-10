Keep up to date with all the news from the Lory Meagher Cup Final

Leitrim take on Warwickshire today (Saturday) in the Lory Meagher Cup Final in Croke Park and the Leitrim Observer will be there to keep you up to date on all the big moments from the county's hurlers appearance at GAA Headquarters.

Follow up on our liveblog on www.leitrimobserver.ie, twitter and facebook.

The match will also be broadcast live on the TG4 live.

And the Leitrim Observer will also carry reaction and reports online and in print next Wednesday.

Finally, everyone assoicated with the Leitrim Observer wishes the Leitrim hurler the best of luck today in Croke Park.