Pearse Doherty TD addresses the Seán Mac Diarmada Summer School in Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty today delivered a keynote address on ‘Brexit, the economy and the impact on border regions’, at the Seán Mac Diarmada Summer School in Kiltyclogher, County Leitrim.

During the course of his address Teachta Doherty pointed out that, in recent elections north and south, border communities have rejected Brexit and are turning to Sinn Féin.

He also said that his party will seek a meeting with Leo Varadkar to remind him of his election commitment to argue for the North to remain within the customs union and the single market and have no economic border on the island of Ireland.