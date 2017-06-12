Former Royal Hotel should be used to develop further tourism potential of Boyle, Co Roscommon

Senator Maura Hopkins has called on Roscommon County Council to explore utilising the former Royal Hotel in Boyle to further the tourism potential of town.

"I was informed that the former Royal Hotel in Boyle was bought by Roscommon County Council last Friday, June 9," said Senator Hopkins.

"It is important that development works on the former Royal Hotel in Boyle involves proper consultation with the community of Boyle order to make the best use of this space for the benefit of further developing this tourism potential.

"Boyle Town has such potential to develop even further as a tourist attraction with it's renowned Boyle Arts Festival, King House and Lough Key Forest Park on it's doorstep."