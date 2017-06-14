Over €374,000 for Leitrim play areas

€374,372.59 in funding has been announced for 14 projects in Leitrim for Safety Measures and Play Areas under the CLÁR Programme as part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.

Roscommon will receive €289,555.00 for nine projects, Cavan €288,731.00 for 11 projects; Longford €155,588.06 for seven projects; Sligo €274,650.00 for seven play areas and Donegal €48,480.00 for two.

The announcement was made by Michael Ring T.D., Minister of State for Regional Economic Development at the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural & Gaeltacht Affairs this morning.

Speaking today, Minister Ring said: “I am delighted to be in a position to announce €5 million in funding to support schools and communities throughout rural Ireland to improve public safety around their facilities, as well as funding to develop or improve play areas in rural communities.

"A diverse ranges of projects will benefit from this funding and will see improvements being made in small towns and villages in and around their schools and community facilities. It is also important that we provide children in isolated rural areas with places where they can play safely and enjoy their childhood.”