Leitrim events for Energy Week

As part of the Northern Periphery and Arctic Interreg project, SECURE, Leitrim County Council is working with a number of communities to promote EU Energy Week in June 2017. Leitrim County Council, LEO Leitrim and a Sustainable Energy Community group in Mohill are hosting an energy awareness afternoon on Friday, June 23.

The event will be a combination of energy related exhibitors and some speakers in the area of energy efficiency for the home and business. We are aiming to have a number of exhibitors including SEAI, Environment section of LCC, Mohill Credit Union, Irish Savers LED Lighting, LH Heating, Western Forestry Co-op, Warmer Homes Scheme, Teagasc, Connaught Gold and others. The event is being promoted through local media including newspaper, radio, posters & fliers as well as social media.

The focus of the event is to promote and create an understanding of the topic of energy awareness to local businesses and homeowners in Mohill and surrounding areas, ultimately the aim is to encourage more businesses and homeowners to come together as part of the Sustainable Energy Communities initiative in the area and to feed into Better Energy Communities.

In addition in Manorhamilton next Wednesday evening June 21, from 7-9pm, Niall Kiernan of Global Green will give an Energy Briefing for Small business in Manorhub. Topics for this session will include: Electricity/Tarrif Analysis, Procurement, Energy Performance Indicators, Lighting, Heating/Ventilation, Continuous Improvement, Energy Efficiency Grant Aid, this event is open to all businesses in Manorhamilton and surrounding areas. Please feel free to book a place through our website. www.localenterprise.ie/leitrim

For further information on either of these events please contact the office on 071 9650420.