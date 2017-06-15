BREAKING: No change for Leitrim as Guckian names same starting 15

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian has named an unchanged starting 15 for Sunday’s Connacht Senior Championship Semi-Final clash with Roscommon.

The team, announced at noon on Thursday, is the same that took to the field against London in Ruislip with Dean McGovern, a late addition after an injury to Jack Heslin, retaining his place in the line-up.

It means that there is no place in the starting line-up for two-goal hero Ronan Kennedy who came off the bench in the second half to guide Leitrim past the Exiles.

The Leitrim team to face Roscommon is as follows:

1 Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

2 Michael McWeeney (St. Mary’s Kiltoghert)

3 Ronan Gallagher (Mohill)

4 Paddy Maguire (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

5 James Rooney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

6 Donal Wrynn (C)(Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

7 Oisín Madden (Mohill)

8 Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

9 Damien Moran (Bornacoola)

10 Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields)

11 Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

12 Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

13 Keith Beirne (Mohill)

14 Conor Gaffney (Drumreilly)

15 Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels)