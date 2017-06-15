Leitrim deaths update - Thursday, June 15

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Maureen Moran (née Hague), Mellican, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Moran, née Hague, Mellican, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Keeny, Cloverhill, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Thursday, 15th of June, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons; Gavin and Barry, daughters; Aisling, Angela and Colette, brother; Seamus Hague (Cloverhill), sister; Kathleen Hurson (Newbliss, Co. Monaghan), daughters-in-law; Jen and Joanne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren; Rian and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at her residence today Thursday (15th June, 2017) from 5.30pm and on Friday from 11.00am to 3.00pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Day Centre, Dunally, Co. Sligo c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House strictly private from 3.00pm on Friday please.

Kathleen Ryan (née O'Connor), Dunmore, Co Galway / Glencar, Co Leitrim

Kathleen Ryan, Paddock, Stonepark, Dunmore, & formerly Glencar Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Greenpark nursing home Tuam Co Galway. Predecesed by her husband John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Patricia, son Tommy, relatives neighbours & friends. Reposing at Glynn's funeral home, Dunmore on Thursday, June 15 from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to the Church Of Our Lady & St Nicholas Dunmore. Funeral mass on Friday, June 16 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Dunmore cemetery.

Annabelle (Belle) Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town/ Arvagh, Co Cavan

Peacefully, at Dunlady Nursing Home, Dundonald, Belfast. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth McConkey and John Matthews (Arvagh). Very deeply regretted by all the familoy circle. Funeral Service in Arvagh Parish Church on Saturday, June 17 at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Melville & Co. Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast, Co Antrim.

James 'Sonny' Connolly, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

James Connolly, better known as Sonny, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Sarah, father of Mary Rooney (Ballintrillick), brother of Joe Connolly (Manorhamilton), Rose Brophy (Slough), Kathleen Leavy (Windsor). Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today, Thursday 15th from 5.30-7.30pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 16th afternoon at 1.30pm followed by Burial in the adjoining graveyard.

May they all rest in peace.