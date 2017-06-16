Co Leitrim student runner-up in major national engineering award

Kinlough native and IT Sligo Mechanical Engineering student, Eoin Sheerin, has been announced as a runner-up in Engineers Ireland Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award 2017, sponsored by Siemens.

Sheerin, along with his IT Sligo teammates, Barry Harkin, Julius Silkaitis and Darren Woods, were one of six teams shortlisted in the annual competition for their innovative project entry, the Standing Frame. The Standing Frame allows individuals in a wheelchair to move from a sitting to a standing position. This innovative design has increased health benefits for the user and can assist with independent living.

Sponsored by Siemens, the Engineers Ireland Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award is an annual competition that focuses on showcasing innovation excellence amongst engineering third-level students across Ireland. Six finalists were invited to present on their projects, which ranged from medical to logistic and environmental innovations, to a panel of judges at the competition final in Engineers Ireland’s headquarters in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Aron Purser, a third year student of Mechanical Engineering at IT Carlow, was the overall winner of the competition final for his entry, the Forklift ‘Bucket Bagger’, which was designed to meet the requirements of the agricultural and construction sector having found that no such device was available on the market.

Commenting on the students’ ability to develop innovative solutions to challenges faced by industry and people in everyday society, Dr. Kieran Feighan, President of Engineers Ireland said, “Engineering is not only at the heart of our day-to-day lives, it is transforming how people work, live and experience the world. The diversity and creativity of contemporary engineering is very much reflected in each of the innovative projects presented at the Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Awards’ final and highlight the incredibly vital role of engineers in society.

Gary O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of Siemens Ltd., said “The Young Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Awards is a valued initiative as we seek to position engineering as a fascinating, relevant and dynamic career for any young person. It is a fundamental element of our programme of engagement with young people around the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) agenda and indeed of our relationship with Engineers Ireland."