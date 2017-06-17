Leitrim pub fails to sell at auction

There was disappointment yesterday, Friday when a Leitrim pub failed to sell at auction.

McKeon's pub in Keshcarrigan went under the hammer but the Leitrim Observer understands had only one bid which was well below the asking price of €200,000.

On the instructions of Mr. Keiran McKeon this property went to by Auction on Friday, in the Bush Hotel in Carrick on Shannon with REA Brady of Carrick-on-Shannon.

The large property has seating for over one hundred, but you would not need 100 people to feel comfortable in it. You would be completely content having a quiet chat and a joke with a couple of friends at the bar or in a quiet corner by the old fireplace.

The property oozes character, is in excellent condition and is well equipped. Along with the Bar and Lounge covering an area of c.203 sq. meters (c.2183 sq. ft) there is a substantial residence with an additional floor area of c. 187 sq. meters (c.2012 sq. ft.). This has four bedrooms, a modern kitchen and living area and an additional space for the further expansion of bedrooms or living space.

The property has been in the McKeon family since 1968. Established by Mr. Ben McKeon and then to Mr. Kieran McKeon (the current owner) it has always been in good hands.

This substantial property offers a lot of opportunity for further expansion of the business within its own footprint. The addition of a restaurant or food offering could easily be accommodated. Also given the substantial residential foot print, Guest House or B & B accommodation could be an option.

This property was listed with a guide price of €200,000.