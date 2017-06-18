Ireland’s most in demand ice cream!

HB has revealed some ice breaking statistics to coincide with the good weather.

Results show the iconic Iceberger is the nation’s number one choice when it comes to choosing a frozen treat. Figures indicate that almost 700 Icebergers will be snapped up every hour this weekend.

With temperatures to reach highs of 26 degrees, the nation’s favourite ice cream brand anticipates more than 100 HB ice creams will be enjoyed every minute this weekend. That’s enough to fill the capacity of Croke Park, four times over!

Following on from Iceberger comes the ever-popular Brunch. HB estimates that 500 Brunch ice creams will be devoured every hour across the country over the next two days. In third place is the Maxi Twist. This much-loved ice cream is predicted to please the palates of ice cream lovers every 9 seconds during the sunny spell.

This spike in temperature comes at an exciting time for the brand which will launch its summer campaign next week, kicking off with a week sharing happiness through ice cream. To celebrate, HB will surprise and delight the public by popping up unannounced at various locations in Dublin. In raising funds for Down Syndrome Ireland, HB’s charity partner, the public will be encouraged to tweet pictures of themselves with life-size HB ice creams using the #HBShareHappy in exchange for a delicious treat.

Paul Kelly, Head of Marketing, Refreshments at Unilever said: It’s no surprise that the Iceberger has come out on top as Ireland’s number one ice cream. A firm-favourite among all age groups, the Iceberger holds a special place in the hearts (and freezers) of ice cream lovers across the nation. With ice cream season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to launch our summer campaign which will raise funds for our charity partner, Down Syndrome Ireland.”