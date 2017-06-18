Follow the action live from Hyde Park with leitrimobserver.ie

D-Day has arrived with the much anticipated clash between our home teams against Roscommon in Hyde Park and leitrimobserver.ie will be there to cover every second of the matches live in the Connacht Championship.

There will be instant scores uploaded as well as commentary from the matches and all you have to do is log on to follow the games step by step.

On hand to provide all the action up-dates will be our sports editor John Connoly, reporter Philip Rooney and photographer Willie Donnellan.

The U17 team will be first on the pitch when their match throws in at 1pm with extra time if necessary.

Then it's the match we have all been talking about - the senior semi final at 3.30pm.

Come on Leitrim.

Well know Carrick-on-Shannon hotelier Joe Dolan is ready for the match.