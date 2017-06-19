Leitrim deaths -Monday, June 19

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kate Anne O'Hara, Port, Blacklion, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Kate Anne O'Hara (née Keenan), Port, Blacklion, Cavan on Sunday, June 18th, 2017. Loving wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Agnes, Marie, Owen, Geraldine, Patsy, Kathleen, Anthony, Gerard and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. May she Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence today, Monday, 19th June, from 12 until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. House private from 10pm on Monday night, please.

Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon of Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra P.O., Co. Leitrim. Dearly beloved son of the late James and Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters May, Nora & Phyll, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Monday from 4.00pm until 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Sheila Noone (née Lynch), Cummeen, Strandhill Road, Sligo Town / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and Mosney, Co. Meath, passed away peacefully on June 16th. in the presence of her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Bill and mother of Liam, Greta, Julie, Lisa and Lorna and grandmother to her 15 adored grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Clare, brothers Michael and Hugh, daughter-in-law Anna, sons-in-law Colm, Patrick, Chris and Fergal, as well as all of her extended family.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am today, Monday, June 19th. in St. Patrick’s Church, Strandhill. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sligo Cancer Support Centre c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Gary Carey, Glasheen Park, Drumlish, Co. Longford

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Gary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Breda, son Joe, daughter Jen, son in law Nathan, aunts Eva and Sheila, brothers Stephen and Don, father Joe, relatives and friends. Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Tuesday from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Kingdom Hall, Melview for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 4 o’clock. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.