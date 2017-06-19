Leitrim deaths - Monday, June 19 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patsy Barry, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Barry, Amber Court, and formerly Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 17th June (peacefully) at Galway University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Annie, brother Michael, sister-in-law Helen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow evening Tuesday from 5 o'clock until 6.30 o'clock with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Christy Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Christy Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at the Plunkett Community Care Centre, Boyle on Monday, 19th June, 2017. Sadly missed by his wife Marion, son Andrew and partner Ann Marie, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. House private at all times.

Kate Anne O'Hara, Port, Blacklion, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Kate Anne O'Hara (née Keenan), Port, Blacklion, Cavan on Sunday, June 18th, 2017. Loving wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Agnes, Marie, Owen, Geraldine, Patsy, Kathleen, Anthony, Gerard and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. May she Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence today, Monday, 19th June, from 12 until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. House private from 10pm on Monday night, please.

Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon of Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra P.O., Co. Leitrim. Dearly beloved son of the late James and Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters May, Nora & Phyll, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Monday from 4.00pm until 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Gary Carey, Glasheen Park, Drumlish, Co. Longford

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Gary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Breda, son Joe, daughter Jen, son in law Nathan, aunts Eva and Sheila, brothers Stephen and Don, father Joe, relatives and friends. Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Tuesday from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Kingdom Hall, Melview for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 4 o’clock. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



