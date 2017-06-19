Another Leitrim pub comes onto the property market

Farrell Property Group have commenced marketing the renowned ‘Lakeside Tavern’ in Drumcong.

This is a thriving and long-established hosterly which caters for a vibrant local community, customers travelling on the busy R208 and for the tourist market.

It enjoys an excellent location adjacent St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong Primary School, nearby holiday cottages overlooking historic Lough Scur and a host of other amenities including Kiltubrid football grounds.

Cardiff's offers food & beverages, large lounge and separate function room, grocery/convenience store together with self-catering accommodation. A great opportunity to acquire a home and profitable business.

For appointment to view and further details, contact Liam Farrell on 071 96 20976 / 087 2727 989.