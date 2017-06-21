Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, June 21

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Vincent Gallogly, Drumrane, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Vincent Gallogly, Drumrane, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 20th June, 2017. Beloved husband of Anna (nee McGovern) and brother of the late James, Birr, Co. Offaly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, brothers Dan, Ballinamore and Tony, Leixlip, sisters Mary O'Brien, Corofin, Co. Clare and Brid Graham, Cavan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home today, Wednesday, 21st June from 1.00pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Sonas síoraí dá anam uasal.

Patsy Barry, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Barry, Amber Court, and formerly Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 17th June (peacefully) at Galway University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Annie, brother Michael, sister-in-law Helen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Mass of Christian burial in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Wednesday, at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Christy Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Christy Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at the Plunkett Community Care Centre, Boyle on Monday, 19th June, 2017. Sadly missed by his wife Marion, son Andrew and partner Ann Marie, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Mass of Christian burial in St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen today, Wednesday, at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. House private at all times.

Gary Carey, Glasheen Park, Drumlish, Co. Longford

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Gary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Breda, son Joe, daughter Jen, son in law Nathan, aunts Eva and Sheila, brothers Stephen and Don, father Joe, relatives and friends. Funeral Service in the Kingdom Hall, Melview today, Wednesday, at 2pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 4pm.

May they all rest in peace.