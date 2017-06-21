Council to extend existing offices in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council has published a notice of the proposed development of its existing civic offices in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The project is now ready to proceed to Part VIII planning stage and public notice was published in this week's Leitrim Observer.

The proposed development includes:

Demolition of detached shed/workshop structure to the north-east of the Old Jail, demolition of lean-to extension to the Gate Lodge and removal of prefabricated structures.

Construction of a two-storey office building with three-storey lift and staircase enclosure to provide universal access to the Old Jail at each level.

Refurbishment of the Old Jail including internal and external alterations to create a public concourse between the Áras and the new office building.

Associated internal modifications to Áras an Chontae.

Opening of existing blind archway in the east stone boundary wall to The Dock (former Courthouse) at St. George’s Terrace.

Reconfiguration of the site layout to provide additional car parking, ESB electrical switch room, ancillary works and landscaping.

The proposed development will materially affect the character of the Old Jail, which is a protected structure, and will materially affect the character of the complex of former jail structures which lie within the Carrick-on-Shannon Architectural Conservation Area.

Plans and full particulars of the proposed developments are available for inspection, or purchase, at the offices of the Planning Department, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon between 9am and 1pm and 2pm and 4pm, each day, excluding weekends and Bank Holidays, freom today, Wednesday, June 21 to Wednesday, August 2.

The plans and particulars are also available to view on the Leitrim County Council website: www.leitrimcoco.ie/eng/ServicesA-Z/Planning-and-Development/Council-Proposals/Part-8-Proposals/

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development may be made in writing to Senior Planner, Leitrim County Council, Planning Department, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-SHannon, Co. Leitrim or emailed to planning@leitrimcoco.ie before 4pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.