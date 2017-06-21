Roscommon Races
Aisling O'Loughlin to judge Ladies Day
Top prize of €1,200
Aisling O'Loughlin will judge Ladies Day at Roscommon Races on Monday, July 10.
TV presenter and Exquisite.ie website founder Aisling O'Loughlin will be the celebrity judge at the SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday, July 10.
For the third year in a row, six SuperValu shops in the region have come together to sponsor the annual Ladies Day event.
The winner of the Best Dressed competition will walk away with a top prize of €1,200, while the nine runners-up will each receive €100.
Judge Aisling O’Loughlin commented, "I am really looking forward to judging the SuperValu Ladies Day. I know how stylish the women in the West of Ireland are, so I know that picking a winner won’t be easy. I will be looking for individual style, lots of colour and outfits that reflect the ladies personalities.”
