New Horticulture Course launched in Drumshanbo

Leitrim Development Company officially launched its new Horticulture (with Eco Tourism) Course on Wednesday, June 14 in the Lough Allen Training Centre, Drumshanbo.

A Local Training Initiative, the course is funded by Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education Training Board (MSLETB) and the Department of Social Protection and managed by Leitrim Development Company.

The programme is full-time and runs for 43 weeks with learners gaining a QQI level 4 Major Award on successful completion.

There are 15 learners on the course with a strong interest in horticulture. It is hoped that the participants will progress to either further training in the field or on to employment.

The programme is of two Local Training Initiatives, made possible by the co-operation of MSLETB, the Department of Social Protection, Leitrim Development Company and the local community, the other being the Hospitality Operations course, located in the renowned Food Hub.

The launch provided an exciting opportunity for the learners to showcase their work in vegetable and fruit production, cut flower production, ornamental bedding plants, ornamental shrubs and tree production.

Donal Fox, CEO of Leitrim Development Company described the new course as an exciting development and said the enthusiasm of those taking part was clear for all to see. He thanked the learners for their efforts and the course staff of Linda Logan, Andrew Higgins and Teresa Keegan for their dedication.

He paid tribute to the funding agencies and the local community for their commitment to the course and said it was clear of example of agencies working together for the benefit of all.

Cllr Mary Bohan, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Eugene Walsh, Area Manager of the Department of Social Protection, Sean Burke, Area Manager, Training Centres, MSLETB, Peter Egan, Director of Further Education and Training, MSLETB and Paul Hamilton Community Education Facilitator, MSLETB also spoke of the impact of the course and of the positive atmosphere surrounding the programme and wished the participants every success.

For further information contact Jeanette Leyden 071 9641770 email jeanette@ldco.ie4