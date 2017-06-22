Little John Nee in The Glens Centre

Little John Nee is widely regarded as one of Ireland's leading solo theatre performers, his songs have been praised by John Prine and his theatre shows have received critical acclaim in the UK and in the US.

“Small Halls and Potholes” is an evening of eccentric songs and strange stories, a force of nature that lifts the heart like a tornado!

“There are parts of Ireland that are less explored than the moon that’s where I go to get my songs” says John.

Little John’s shows combine lyrical comic storytelling with original music and songs played on a variety of intriguing instruments creating magical soundscapes.

He received an Irish Times Theatre Award for “Best Sound Designer for “Sparkplug” and the subsequent RTE Radio Drama adaption won a prize at the prestigious Prix Italia 2013.

He has released an album of his theatre songs recorded with the Caledonia Highly Strung Orchestra “Songs from the Lough Swilly Delta” and was elected to Aosdana in 2016.

A book of his haiku “The Apocalypse Came On A Friday” was published in June 2016. “Small Halls and Potholes” travelled to Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Vienna as part of a “Five Cities Tour” in November.

Little John Nee performs in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on Friday, June 23 at 8.30pm.

Tickets are €12/15, booking on: www.theglenscentre.com or call: (071) 9855833.