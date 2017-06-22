Carrick man returning to South Africa for Mellon Building Blitz

Carrick-on-Shannon man Gerry Phillips is heading back to South Africa later this year as part of the Mellon Educate Building Blitz 2017.

This will be Gerry’s 6th trip with Mellon Educate to South Africa.

Since 2011, Gerry has worked on housing and school building projects in a number of townships around South Africa, the most recent being last year’s school project in the township of Khayelitsha, Cape Town where the volunteers constructed 13 new classrooms, playgrounds, and much needed toilet facilities.

This November Gerry is returning to South Africa with Mellon Educate volunteers to work on 3 school projects in townships outside Cape Town.

Gerry will be holding a fundraising event which will be advertised in the near future and your support would be much appreciated.