€374,000 for 14 safety measures and play areas across the county

€374,372.59 in funding has been announced for 14 projects in Leitrim for Safety Measures and Play Areas under the CLÁR Programme as part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.

Deputy Tony McLoughlin, along with local councillors who campaigned for the projects have welcomed the funding.

Gaelscoil Cluainin, Manorhamilton will receive €38,000 for their project which will cost €48,000 in total. It is proposed to install a pedestrian crossing to link the car park at the castle to the Gaelscoil. Also included in the project are flashing amber safety lights and road safety signs.

Newtowngore has been awarded €41,400 for their project which will cost €46,000. It is proposed to construct a pedestrian crossing from the community car park to Gorby’s Bar & Lounge. Upgrade of footpath extending to Newtowngore community hall, associated works and public lighting are also part of the project.

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School have been given €33,300 towards speed safety signs, pedestrian crossing and road markings at Summerhill which will cost a total of €37,000.

Drumduff North, Drumshanbo will receive €27,900 for public lighting and expanded amenity area. The project is expected to cost €31,000.

St Mary’s NS, Aughnasheelin have been awarded €45,000 for a footway from the school to the community hall and new LED public lighting. The project will cost a total of €5o,000.

In Dromod, a pedestrian crossing will be installed at a cost of €22,000 to allow the safe crossing area for vulnerable road users access the local health centre and playground. CLAR funding of € 19,800 has been granted.

In Aughamore, it is proposed to extend the street lighting from the church car park to the school at a cost of € 12,000, with €10,800 granted in CLAR funding.

St. Clare's Primary School, Manorhamilton, received €30,000 towards a total cost of €35,000 for ground works for a 100m (approx) tarmacadam footpath and construction of a safety rail/barrier alongside the path.

In Drumshanbo, a footpath/walkway will be constructed along the river on the Ballinamore Road to link the main population centre of the town to various facilities on that road. CLAR funding of €30,000 has been awarded towards a total cost of €34,000.

St. Joseph's NS, Killenummery has received €12,068 towards a total cost of €13,418 for the construction of a new 1.8m wide concrete footpath along the school boundaries.

McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, received €27,000 towards the cost of €30,000 for the resurfacing of its playground area and new playground equipment.

In Glenfarne, a major refurbishment of the playground including new equipment and ground works received funding of €43,805 towards a total cost of €48,805.

Fenagh will see the installation of new self-closing gate and a multi-spinner carousel which will enable children using the playground to enjoy the experience of play with new enhanced equipment in safe and healthy surroundings. This project will cost €7,000 with CLAR funding of €6,300.

And, in Dromod, the existing tennis courts surface which is damaged and pot holed in places will get a new surface which will allow more use of this community facility. The cost of this project is €10,000 with €9,000 coming from the CLAR programme.

Meanwhile, Cllr John Paul Feeley has welcomed the allocation of €18,000 to Swanlinbar Development Association to carry out works on the car park at Trivia House to include surface drainage, tarmacadam finishing and marking of spaces including that for disabled persons.