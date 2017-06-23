Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 23

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret (Margie) Gilheaney, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim

Margaret (Margie) Gilheaney, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim in the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Lanesborough, Co. Longford on Tuesday, 20th June, 2017. Deeply regretted by her brothers John and Tommy, sisters Mary, Josephine, Anna, Ethna and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and the staff of Loughtown House, Carrick-on-Shannon, who cared for her for many years and her friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass today, Friday, in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

John Duffy, Mariemount Grove, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Santry, Co. Dublin

The death has occurred of John Duffy, Mariemount Grove, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly Santry, Co. Dublin, peacefully at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit on Wednesday, 21st June, 2017. He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Anne Callaghan (Aughnasheelin), brother-in-law Mick Fraine (Dublin), nieces Mary Quinn (Ardrum), Breda Mulvanerty (Derrinkeher), Bernie McGovern (Corlough), Siobhan Doherty (Dublin), nephew Sean Fraine (Dublin), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin today, Friday, at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny McGourty, Dunderry, Co. Meath / Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim

Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Co. Meath and formerly Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 20th June, 2017, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Noreen, Doney and John Joe and devoted granddad of Daniel, Conor, Sinead and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sandra and Bernadette, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy and Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home today, Friday, from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Dunderry arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

May they all rest in peace.