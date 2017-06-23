Fracking Bill progressing through the Seanad

Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin’s fracking Bill will go to Committee Stage in the Seanad this week (beginning June 26), bringing it one step closer to becoming law.

Deputy McLoughlin’s Bill was the first Private Members’ Bill to be passed by the current Dáil last month.

Deputy McLoughlin, who represents Sligo-Leitrim, said his Bill - which was debated at second stage in the Seanad last week (June 21) - will protect hundreds of thousands of people from the harmful and damaging effects of hydraulic fracking.

Deputy McLoughlin said, "I am delighted that my Bill will now go to the Committee Stage in the Seanad this week.

"It was very well received in the Seanad last week and I received very positive feedback from my colleagues there.

"This next stage brings us another step closer to this important environmental Bill becoming law, meaning communities in the West and North West of Ireland will be safeguarded from the negative effects of hydraulic fracking.

"If this practice was allowed to take place in Ireland and Northern Ireland it would pose significant threats to the air, water and the health and safety of individuals and communities here.

"Counties such as Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Clare would be subject to negative effects like those seen in cities and towns in the United States, where many locations have now decided to implemented similar bans to the one before us.

"Since I introduced my Bill to this House on June 8, 2016 at the First Stage, it has progressed at a rapid pace. This is a very necessary law that has been heavily scrutinised and continually improved throughout its passage through the Dáil.

"The progress of this Bill this year shows the concept of ‘new politics’ can work quite well, if all sides of the house engage pro-actively together.

"I now eagerly await its passage through the Seanad and the final signature of the President."