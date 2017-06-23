Local TD re-appointed as Chief Whip

Fine Gael TD for Sligo-Leitrim Tony McLoughlin has been reappointed as Assistant Whip to the Fine Gael party.

Deputy McLoughlin said: “I am delighted to have been re-appointed as Assistant Whip by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“Last Tuesday he asked me to continue in the position and of course I was very happy to accept.

“In a minority Government, this is a very demanding job, but it is a great honour to be asked to continue the role which I have worked hard at and enjoyed since last year.

“I am looking forward to working with my Fine Gael colleague Joe McHugh in the Whip’s office and will continue to ensure the best interests of the people of the Sligo - Leitrim Constituency, the best interests of the country and the best interests of the Fine Gael Party are served.”