€1.1 m funding for Ireland West Airport Knock

Ireland West Airport today welcomed the announcement of funding to the amount of €1,109,430 from the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport.

The funding is provided at 90% grant aid level to support Safety and Security Projects under the Regional Airports Programme 2015-2019.

The Programme provides for Exchequer support for various safety and security projects to be carried out at the airport in 2017.

Joe Kennedy, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said, "We welcome today's announcement of funding by the Minister for Transport, Tourism, and Sport, Shane Ross, TD, which will assist the airport in undertaking important safety and security related projects such as Airfield Navigational Aid Maintenance and the provision of new Covered Aircraft Boarding Steps and new De-icer Vehicles.

"The funding also supports major upgrade works to our Runway Instrument Landing System, Immigration Facilities and Airport Servers.

"We acknowledge the continued support from Government and look forward to continuing to work closely with Minister Ross, his department and the new Minister for Community and Rural Affairs, Michael Ring, TD, on a long term commitment and investment to support the Airport’s growth and development plans."