Cycle for Heart Disease to visit Leitrim

Heart specialist, Prof Vincent Maher is cycling the length and breadth of Ireland to raise awareness about the danger of high cholesterol that is undiagnosed and untreated, and how this can seriously damage your heart.

High cholesterol is the greatest cause of heart attacks in Ireland. To tackle this problem, Vincent is developing the Country’s first specialised Cholesterol Centre to be based in Tallaght Hospital.

He needs your support in order to achieve this. He will be carrying out cholesterol testing in centres around the country.

To get involved in this initiative, please consider coming along to Aughnasheelin Hall at 6.30pm on Saturday, July 1, to lend your support and hear more about cholesterol. Please see links below to get involved.

idonate.ie/almarcycle or registering for the cycle at https://www.iregister.ie/v2/events/almar/