Need for a pedestrian bridge in Rooskey highlighted

Pedestrian hazards on Rooskey bridge were highlighted once again this week by Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy following a visit to the area by the Minister for Communications Denis Naughten.

Deputy Murphy has continually highlighted the need to create a pedestrian foot bridge on Rooskey bridge due to ongoing traffic hazards and following numerous representations Minister Naughten visited Rooskey this week to hear the concerns of the local community.

“I am delighted that Minister Naughten visited Rooskey this week to see at first hand the dangers and traffic hazards on Rooskey bridge and this is something which myself and Cllr Sean McGowan and Cllr Joe Murphy have been working on for some time.

"We have a chaotic situation on Rooskey bridge as a lorry and a van are unable to pass on the bridge and there are significant dangers posed to pedestrians using the bridge. Numerous heavy goods lorries use this bridge on a daily basis and pedestrians are really taking their lives in their hands crossing the bridge if a lorry and a van try to pass at the same time,” said Deputy Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that a joint plan between Leitrim County Council and Roscommon County Council had been put in place some years ago but the Department shelved plans for a €1.6million project due to financial constraints.

“We have been highlighting this issue for some time now and I suggested looking at the possibility of creating a pedestrian type of footbridge at Rooskey bridge which would be something similar to what they did in Carrick-on-Shannon and would be more cost effective.

"Engineers Shay O’Connor from Leitrim County Council and John Quigley from Roscommon County Council who visited the bridge this week and Minister Naughten seemed to agree that this solution would work and I hope that we can all work to progress this plan without delay,” concluded Deputy Murphy.