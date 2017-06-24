Leitrim Deaths - Saturday, June 24, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Co. Roscommon



Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Moynalty, Kells, Co Meath, on Friday, June 23, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Kathleen (nee Neary), brothers-in-law Christy and Frank, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Sunday from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, Rooskey for funeral mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery. House private please.

Danny McGourty, Dunderry, Co. Meath / Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim

Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Co. Meath and formerly Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 20th June, 2017, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Noreen, Doney and John Joe and devoted granddad of Daniel, Conor, Sinead and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sandra and Bernadette, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy and Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal today, Saturday morning, to the Church of the Assumption, Dunderry arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

May they rest in peace.