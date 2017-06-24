Punters getting behind Bertie for Irish Presidency

Punters can’t seem to get enough of Bertie Ahern in the Next President betting with rumours circulating that he is interested in succeeding Michael D Higgins.

BoyleSports can report an influx of bets since Ahern suggested that he may in fact run.

Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker has seen bets varying from €1 to €100 on the former Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader to become the President of Ireland after Michael D at 12/1.

Another potential candidate seeing punters’ support is Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, who is currently a 50/1 outsider to succeed Higgins.

Mairead McGuiness is the 5/1 favourite with Fergus Finaly the 7/1 second favourite and both Miriam O’Callaghan and Emily O’Reilly priced at 8/1.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented, “Bertie Ahern is by far the best backed candidate to take over from Michael D. Higgins as Irish President and after he added fuel to the fire on Tuesday we have been inundated with punters looking to get behind the Dromcondra native.”

She added, “Gerry Adams also poses a liability in the book with punters snapping up his 50/1 odds.”

Next President After Michael D Higgins

Mairead McGuinness 5/1

Fergus Finlay 7/1

Miriam O'Callaghan 8/1

Emily O'Reilly 8/1

Éamon Ó Cuív 12/1

Bertie Ahern 12/1

Ruairi Quinn 12/1

Pat Cox 16/1

Eamon Ryan 16/1