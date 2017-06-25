Leitrim Deaths - Sunday, June 25

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Co. Roscommon

Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Moynalty, Kells, Co Meath, on Friday, June 23, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Kathleen (nee Neary), brothers-in-law Christy and Frank, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Sunday from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, Rooskey for funeral mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery. House private please.