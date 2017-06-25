Just six new houses granted planning in Leitrim

In the first quarter of 2017, planning permissions were granted for 4,650 dwelling units, compared with 3,091 units for the same period in 2016, an increase of 50.4%.

However, the figures for Co Leitrim are stark with just six new houses being granted planning permission for the first quarter of this year.

Overall, there were 36 permissions granted in Leitrim, including 11 extensions, 6 alterations and conversions and 13 others (which includes agricultural buildings).

The first quarter figures also show that nationally:

Planning permissions were granted for 3,754 houses in the first quarter of 2017 and 2,534 in the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 48.1%.

Planning permissions were granted for 896 apartment units, compared with 557 units for the same period in 2016, an increase of 60.9%.

One-off houses accounted for 27.4% of all new dwelling units granted planning permission in this quarter.

The total number of planning permissions granted for all developments was 5,959. This compares with 4,914 in the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 21.3%.

Total floor area planned was 1,461 thousand square metres in the first quarter of 2017. Of this, 52.1% was for new dwellings, 28.8% for other new constructions and 19.1% for extensions. The total floor area planned increased by 14.1% in comparison with the same quarter in 2016. See Table 1.

Planning permissions for new buildings for Agriculture decreased to 281 this quarter. This compares to 429 permissions in the same quarter of 2016.