Boyle Arts Festival programme of events

The official programme for Boyle Arts Festival 2017 will be launched in the coming days and copies will be available in local businesses, by the weekend.

BAF 2017 will open on Thursday July 20th and conclude on July 30th. The programme is an exciting mix, containing over fifty events, including visual arts, music, drama, film, comedy, workshops, children’s events, storytelling, spoken word and much more!

Anuna

Watch out for music from Brian Kennedy, Rackhouse Pilfer, Anúna, Eddi Reader, Declan O’Rourke, New Airs, Regina Nathan, Michael McHale, Goats Don’t Shave, John McGlynn, David Power & Martin Hayes.

Michael McHale

Drama with Jon Kenny, Mary McEvoy, and Beezneez Theatre. Spoken word with Miriam O’Callaghan, Carole Coleman, Brian Murphy, Lol Tolhurst, Declan Burke, Louise Philips, The Moylurg Writers and many more.

All of this, along with the finest exhibitions of art in the North-West of Ireland can be experienced at Boyle Arts Festival, this July.

New Airs

The Boyle Arts Festival office, situated beside Marian’s on Bridge Street, will be open from Monday, July 10th.

Details and tickets for all the events will be available from here but you can pick up a programme in local businesses later this week and tickets for a selection of events are now available to purchase in advance on www.eventbrite.ie

For more information on Boyle Arts Festival 2017 please go to www.boylearts.com or email info@boylearts.com Telephone 0719663085. Follow us on Facebook.

Boyle Arts Festival is supported by The Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland, Roscommon County Council, local businesses and patrons.