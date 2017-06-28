Average Leitrim person recycled 4.1kg of waste electrical and electronic equipment

2016 saw the highest volume of waste electrical and electronic equipment collected in Leitrim to date, representing an increase of 12% from 2015. The average person in Leitrim recycled 4.1kg of waste electrical and electronic equipment in 2016 with WEEE Ireland.

These achievements were outlined in the 2016 Annual Report from WEEE Ireland, published at their AGM, and cementing their position as Ireland’s largest electrical and battery recycling scheme.

The report shows that WEEE Ireland has gone above and beyond the targets set out by the EU which will soon increase to 65% takeback of all WEEE placed on the market. This new target represents a high priority for WEEE Ireland that must be achieved by 2019 in order to maintain Ireland’s exemplary status in WEEE recycling.

For WEEE Ireland, 2016 was the “year of the battery” seeing a total of 812 tonnes of batteries collected, which is the equivalent of 32 million AA batteries. The report revealed that Irish people love to work hard and play hard (responsibly) with takeback of both electrical tools and electrical toys growing by 140% and 122% respectively.

Refrigeration appliances were another high performing category, with Irish consumers leaving 103,000 fridge freezers in the safe and capable hands of WEEE Ireland. Large household appliances remain a consistently high performing category, representing 49% of all WEEE collected in 2016.

These impressive takeback rates mean WEEE Ireland was able to donate €50,000 to their long-standing charity partner, LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, with whom they recently announced a further 5 year commitment to until 2022. This brings the total amount of charitable donations made to LauraLynn since the beginning of the partnership in 2011 to €285,000.

WEEE Ireland coordinates free collections of electronic waste via three core channels; Retailers, Civic Amenity Sites and Collection Events. 54% of the tonnage of electrical waste collected by WEEE Ireland in 2016 came via its strong network of retailers, 30% from Civic Amenity Sites and 16% of WEEE collected was from WEEE Ireland collection events. Batteries can be recycled in the familiar Blue Battery boxes, located in many Retailers across Ireland. For a full list of these, visit the WEEE Ireland website.