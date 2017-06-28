Leitrim and Sligo name teams for Connacht Minor Semi-Final in Markievicz Park

Leitrim and Sligo have named their teams for tonight’s (Wednesday, June 28) Connacht Minor Football Championship Semi-Final clash between Leitrim and Sligo in Markievicz Park (7.30 pm throw-in).

Manager Martin McGowan has named a team that features players from nine clubs and five members of the Leitrim U17 team who lost to Roscommon in Hyde Park with Conor Cullen, Conor O’Dwyer, Oisin McLoughlin, Mark Diffley and Aaron Hoare making the cut.

The Leitrim team to face Sligo tonight (Wednesday) is:

1. Eoin Gallagher (Melvin Gaels)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

3. Sean Harkin (Mohill)

4. Evan Harkin (Mohill)

5. Ciaran Cullen (Aughnasheelin)

6. Shaun Chandler (Leitrim Gaels)

7. Mark Diffley (St. Mary’s Kiltoghert)

8. Aaron Hoare (Aughnasheelin)

9. Ruairi Sheridan (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

10. Oisin McLoughlin (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

11. James Clancy (C) (St. Patrick’s Dromahair)

12. Riordan O’Rourke (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

13. Donnacha Devanney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

14. Caleb Duffy (Allen Gaels)

15. Jordan Reynolds (Mohill)

The Sligo team is as follows:

1. A Davey (Eastern Harps) 2. E Lyons (Shamrock Gaels) 3. J Ellis (Enniscrone/Kilglass) 4. J Weir (St Farnan’s) 5. B Cox (Calry/St Joseph’s) 6. E Lavin (Eastern Harps) 7. O Conlon (Ballymote) 8. N Colsh (Ballymote) 9. B Gorman (C) (Coolaney/Mullinabreena) 10. R Anderson (Owenmore Gaels) 11. L Towey (St Molaise Gaels) 12. C O’Dowd (Enniscrone/Kilglass) 13. C Ryan (Tubbercurry) 14. R Óg Murphy (Curry) 15. K McKenna (Shamrock Gaels)